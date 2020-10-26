Local teens take advantage of voting in their first election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Turning 18-years-old earns teens many legal freedoms including the right to vote and for many it’s their first time heading to the polls.

“I feel like a lot of younger people kind of found their voice through a lot of things recently and voting is definitely a way to be using it," said Rockford teenager Hailey Hunter.

Young voters will have the chance to select a president they think can help solve the pressing issues that face our nation including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial unrest, and increasing unemployment.

“There’s a lot going on right now and a lot of people have a lot of input and opinions and I think this new generation of voters especially have been speaking up a lot," said Hunter.

Some students say casting their first presidential ballot is a big responsibility, but they’re up to the challenge as voting is our civic duty.

“Not a single individual in this country should sit back on it just because it is such an important election," said Loves Park teen Oscar Lopez.

Both teens say it’s important for people to educate themselves about the candidates and issues at stake before making a choice.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.