Light snow due in overnight, chill to persist early in the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The calendar might read October 25, but it surely doesn’t feel like it at all! Temperatures Sunday topped out at just 43° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, a reading more commonly seen here around November 23. Adding insult to arrival is the potential for snow to occur overnight and into Monday’s opening hours. For much of Sunday Evening, light snow’s been slowly approaching from the west, and signs continue to point to that light snow to overspread much of the Stateline around or shortly after midnight.

Flurries and light snow showers are to begin around or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won’t stick around very long, and it won’t be heavy by any means, but those of us who do see snow could encounter modest reduction in visibility, especially in the 2:00 to 3:00am window, when snow will likely be most widespread.

Snow's a decent bet over much of the region as we approach 2:00am, though the end is already very much in sight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should there be any accumulation, it’d be no more than a few tenths of an inch, and shouldn’t cause any significant travel issues, though bridges and overpasses may become a bit slick, especially north and west of Rockford. Regardless, the impacts on our Monday Morning commute are to be minor, if there are any impacts at all.

Aside from a few lingering flurries, snow should not be an issue for the morning commute Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though we’ll lose the snow after Monday Morning, we won’t shed the cold just yet. It’s a good bet that the November-like chill has at least two more days of residency over our region.

Before things get better in the temperature department, we'll have to endure two more unseasonably cold days to start the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By Wednesday, some meaningful relief from the chill’s to commence, though temperatures will still stop shy of reaching normal levels, which should be in the upper 50s this time of year. Instead, lower to middle 50s can be expected Wednesday through Friday.

The chill will ease beginning in the middle portions of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the weekend, though, our comeback’s likely to be complete. Sunshine’s expected to be dominant both of our weekend days, with highs returning to the lower 60s by Halloween, and quite possibly again into November’s opening day next Sunday.

Finally, by Halloween, the chill will have retreated, and slightly above normal temperatures can be expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond next weekend, the news gets even better! Long range projections suggest a surge of warmer air’s to expand eastward toward the Stateline, sending temperatures into the 60s for several days in November’s opening week! In fact, it’s not entirely out of the question that a run toward 70° could occur here around Election Day!

Above to much above normal temperatures are likely beginning next weekend and taking us through at least the first week of November. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In addition to the warmer regime likely to be in place, the pattern looks to be increasingly pleasant. Precipitation chances will be kept to a minimum through at least November 8th.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.