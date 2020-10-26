Light snow due in overnight, chill to persist early in the week
More seasonable air arrives midweek, warmth to build by Halloween weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The calendar might read October 25, but it surely doesn’t feel like it at all! Temperatures Sunday topped out at just 43° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, a reading more commonly seen here around November 23. Adding insult to arrival is the potential for snow to occur overnight and into Monday’s opening hours. For much of Sunday Evening, light snow’s been slowly approaching from the west, and signs continue to point to that light snow to overspread much of the Stateline around or shortly after midnight.
It won’t stick around very long, and it won’t be heavy by any means, but those of us who do see snow could encounter modest reduction in visibility, especially in the 2:00 to 3:00am window, when snow will likely be most widespread.
Should there be any accumulation, it’d be no more than a few tenths of an inch, and shouldn’t cause any significant travel issues, though bridges and overpasses may become a bit slick, especially north and west of Rockford. Regardless, the impacts on our Monday Morning commute are to be minor, if there are any impacts at all.
Though we’ll lose the snow after Monday Morning, we won’t shed the cold just yet. It’s a good bet that the November-like chill has at least two more days of residency over our region.
By Wednesday, some meaningful relief from the chill’s to commence, though temperatures will still stop shy of reaching normal levels, which should be in the upper 50s this time of year. Instead, lower to middle 50s can be expected Wednesday through Friday.
By the weekend, though, our comeback’s likely to be complete. Sunshine’s expected to be dominant both of our weekend days, with highs returning to the lower 60s by Halloween, and quite possibly again into November’s opening day next Sunday.
Beyond next weekend, the news gets even better! Long range projections suggest a surge of warmer air’s to expand eastward toward the Stateline, sending temperatures into the 60s for several days in November’s opening week! In fact, it’s not entirely out of the question that a run toward 70° could occur here around Election Day!
In addition to the warmer regime likely to be in place, the pattern looks to be increasingly pleasant. Precipitation chances will be kept to a minimum through at least November 8th.
