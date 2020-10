ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow showers to get Monday started. Highs in the upper 30′s with north winds 10 - 15 MPH. Down to the mid 20′s tonight. A good deal of sunshine for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40′s to low 50′s. Scattered showers likely on Thursday.

