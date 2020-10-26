Advertisement

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday, just four days before the presidential election.

The Biden campaign noted in a news release that he will talk to Wisconsinites about crises the nation is currently facing.

The campaign did not release the time or place of the event, but said additional details would follow.

NBC15 will update this article as new details about the event come in.

