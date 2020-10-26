Advertisement

IDPH: 4,729 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 more dead

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 female 80′s, 2 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of Sunday night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

