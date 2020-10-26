Gas prices in Rockford drop again, averaging at $2.18 a gallon.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices continue to fall, as the average price per gallon is $2.18, down from last weeks $2.19.

Gas prices in Rockford are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.97 a gallon, with the highest price sitting at $2.33.

“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive.”

