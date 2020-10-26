Advertisement

Gas demand drops to lowest level in months

Gas prices also dropped in Rockford.
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time. Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time. Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started(kmvt)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gasoline demand has dropped significantly since the beginning of October, down from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.2 million barrels per day, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

This latest demand measurement is the lowest since mid-June. While the drop isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year, people tend to drive less in the fall, it is a staggering 14 percent less than last October, according to AAA. Gas prices also dropped in Rockford.

“The U.S. has a very healthy level of gasoline stocks due to lower demand and that is keeping gas prices low,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The majority of states have cheaper gas prices compared to last month, many paying 3 to 8 cents less. That downward trend at the pump is likely to continue.”

This summer brought an increase in demand compared to spring, but with coronavirus cases increasing, activity at the pump is declining – both fill-ups and prices. Monday’s national average is $2.16, which is the same price as last week, 2 cents cheaper than last month and 44 cents less than last year.

On the week, only five states saw gas prices increase: Ohio (+7 cents), Kentucky (+6 cents), Michigan (+5 cents), Indiana (+1 cent) and Illinois (+1 cent). Of the states with cheaper weekly prices, 20 averages are 2 to 5 cents less than last Monday.

“It is a little more than a month until the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is proving to be one of the most active on record. A threat to the Gulf of Mexico - Tropical Storm Zeta - is forecasted to become a hurricane by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is warning the storm could bring storm surge, rainfall and high winds from central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle later this week. It’s most likely that Zeta, similar to other tropical storms and hurricanes from earlier this season, will not have an impact on gas prices nationally due to the high level of gasoline stocks in the United States,” according to AAA.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford PD seek burglary suspect

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

News

87 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 15.8 percent.

News

Belvidere Park District announces drive-in feature of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Vehicles will be appropriately socially distanced for the safety of all,” according to organizers.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/26/2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Local teens take advantage of voting in their first election

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Turning 18-years-old earns teens many legal freedoms including the right to vote and for many it’s their first time heading to the polls.

Latest News

News

Missing woman: Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you have time sensitive information or see Dishman, contact the Winnebago County non-emergency line 815-282-2600 or call 911.

News

Winnebago Co. passes 10K COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths over weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling positivity rate is 13.5 percent.

News

IDPH: State on path to 11K COVID-19 deaths in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 4,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths.

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

News

Syverson, Sosnowski send letter to Belvidere School District supporting in-person instruction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local officials sent a letter to Belvidere School District 100 Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman and the Board of Education.