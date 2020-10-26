Freeport officials ‘strongly discourage’ traditional trick-or-treating after increase in COVID-19 cases

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In light of significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Freeport officials are strongly discouraging participating in traditional door to door trick-or-treating in a announcement on Monday afternoon.

“In light of this significant increase in positive cases, your elected city officials and administration strongly discourage individuals and families from participating in traditional door to door trick-or-treating," according to the city of Freeport.

On Oct. 5, the city of Freeport established trick-or-treating hours for Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and adopted the health and safety recommendations for trick-or-treating activities established by the Stephenson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health. At that time, four weeks before Halloween, the city stated that recommended guidance could be revisited based on circumstances prior to Oct. 31.

“At the time of adoption, the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests ranged from single digits to low teens. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Stephenson County Health Department reported 43 positive tests for COVID-19 in the county. On Friday, Oct. 23, that number increased to 70 for a 48-hour total of 113 positive cases. For context, there have been entire months in the county when positive cases did not each 100 positive cases,” according to the city of Freeport.

In the event individuals and families choose to participate in trick or treating activities, the city of Freeport strongly encourages parents and guardians to follow, at a minimum, the recommendations issued by the Stephenson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health as previously set forth in City Resolution 2020-56, which can be found on the city’s website under the Oct. 6 article in the “latest news” section.

Respect other household’s choices by not approaching residences that do not have a porch light on.

“While ultimately each individual and family unit is responsible for making their own choices, as community leaders we believe it is important to update the public as to the current situation regarding positive tests in our community, and making this recommendation to help our citizens make informed choices to protect not only their own health, but the health of our community as a whole,” according to the city of Freeport.

