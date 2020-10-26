Cornerstone Family Church shows appreciation for its pastor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Byron church went above and beyond to make sure their pastor knows how much he’s respected and valued by his congregation during Pastor Appreciation Month.

The Cornerstone Family Church decided to show their appreciation to Pastor Randy Snider with flowers. Cards and words of gratitude during its Sunday service. Snider says he knows his members appreciate him but it holds an extra special meaning this year as the church has faced many obstacles during the pandemic.

“I talk this morning in my services about COVID fatigue and how everybody is just tired and worn down and grouchy and just to see the love from the people it lifts you up, builds you up and makes you feel refreshed and we need to spread that to other people during this hard time,” snider said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.