Belvidere Park District announces drive-in feature of Rocky Horror Picture Show

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District announced the special showing of the famous Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, Oct. 30.

The district is hosting a drive-in movie showing experience at Sundstrand Park, at 2288 Newburg Rd. in Belvidere. Gates will open at 10:30 p.m., followed by the feature starting promptly at 11:30 p.m.

“One comment we have heard more than once, was if we were going to schedule anything besides ‘kids’ movies,” John Beachum, marketing supervisor for the Belvidere Park District said. “We thought this cult classic, especially timed just before Halloween, would make for a great Drive-In Movie experience for the more mature audience.”

The cost is $20 per vehicles, plus $5 for the special prop kit for interacting with the movie. Tickets can be purchased by reservation only here.

“Vehicles will be appropriately socially distanced for the safety of all,” according to organizers.

