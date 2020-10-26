Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts “Spooktacular Haunts” week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens is adapting to hosting events during the pandemic. The non-profit typically hosts a one-day spooktacular haunt the Saturday before Halloween, but this year it’s a little more spread out.

They’re calling it a Spooktacular Week. Kids can get in free with a paid adult by wearing their Halloween costume. When they arrive... A pre-packaged trick-or-treat gift bag will be waiting for them as well. Program and events manager Katie Weston says now is a picture-perfect time to visit the gardens because of the fall colors. She says it’s a great way to get out of the house as well.

“You hear the sounds of birds and leaves rustling, the water features that are all over the garden. People are sometimes hesitant to bring their kids, which is why we like to have these kids' events because children even love it here. It kind of changes their perspective of things. It’s a calming, wonderful experience for all ages.”

The spooktacular week takes place during normal business hours from 9-5. Hoo Haven will be at Anderson Japanese Gardens on Wednesday and Friday from 3-5 with some spooky flying friends.

For more information and to schedule a time entry reservation, visit https://andersongardens.org/.

