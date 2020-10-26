Advertisement

87 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,832 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 87 cases were announced from over the weekend.

Of those cases, 1,335 have recovered and 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 87 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 207 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 373 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 264 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 338 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 257 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 151 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 95 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 43 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 16 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 15.8 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

