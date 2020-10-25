Advertisement

Tracking more cold and light accumulating snow late Sunday to early Monday

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We got a peek of the sun earlier Saturday before the clouds returned once again to the Stateline. This has kept a lid on our temperatures holding them down into the lower and middle 40s. Unfortunately, this pattern doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon when it comes to all the clouds.

Look for lows Saturday night to drop into the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies. The overcast skies will continue into Sunday and remaining cooler with high temperatures in the lower 40s. By the later evening hours, our next weather maker will move through the region.

Sunday for the most part will be dry but chilly and cloudy once again.
By the evening, a band of light rain mixed with snow will begin to develop. This will be mainly a rain event but it is looking more likely that snowflakes will mix in and, at times dominate the precipitation. Temperatures will continue to cool into the overnight hours and this is when a light round of accumulating snow will prevail.

Because our pavement temperatures continue to cool down, it’s possible that most spots will see some light accumulations by Monday morning. A dusting to isolated amounts closer to an inch are likely by daybreak Monday. It’s also possible that the cooler pavement temperatures could make way for some slushy conditions Monday morning, so keep an eye out for the commute that day.

With cooler ground temperatures, some spots could see some very small accumulations.
Next week will continue to be well-below normal and mainly dry. We could have a few showers Thursday and this will bring us some warmer temperatures. By next weekend highs will return to more seasonal levels, in the middle 50s to near 60. Halloween, let’s just say compared to last year looks fantastic.

The chill will gradually east going into later next week.
Looking longer range, don’t expect much in the way of the chill we are seeing right now. Expect more temperatures at or above normal to prevail along with a dry pattern to dominate the forecast into November.

We may be stuck in a rut right now but temperatures closer to normal, if not a bit above it return.
Favored chances for below normal precipitation going into November,
