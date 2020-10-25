Martino, Winnebago girls roll to another regional championship

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago girls may not get a chance to repeat as Class 1A state champions this year, but the Lady Indians are taking every opportunity to show they are the best in Illinois. Senior Natalia Martino cruised to her fourth straight individual title, and Bago won its third straight regional championship at Oregon Park West on Saturday.

The Indians finished with four girls in the top six individually.

“I’m normally used to having regionals at Fuller,” said Martino. “So, I kind of have the sectionals feeling with this course. It doesn’t feel like a regional meet, it kind of feels like sectionals. So I guess, we were more focused. Because, to us, sectionals is more important than regionals. I guess we just took it more seriously.”

Winnebago will have a chance to win back-to-back sectionals next week in Seneca.

Team Leaderboard

Winnebago - 21 Rockford Christian - 65 Oregon - 109 Eastland - 131 Byron - 149

Advancing Individuals

Hailey Heiar (East Dubuque) - 19:04.0 Samantha Callahan (Galena) - 21:00.8 Lauren Spangler (Lutheran) - 21:05.0 Bekah Zeigler (Polo) - 22:21.4 Angela Meiners (Durand) - 22:39.0

