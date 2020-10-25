Advertisement

Martino, Winnebago girls roll to another regional championship

Winnebago captured its third straight regional title on Saturday in Oregon.
Winnebago captured its third straight regional title on Saturday in Oregon.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago girls may not get a chance to repeat as Class 1A state champions this year, but the Lady Indians are taking every opportunity to show they are the best in Illinois. Senior Natalia Martino cruised to her fourth straight individual title, and Bago won its third straight regional championship at Oregon Park West on Saturday.

The Indians finished with four girls in the top six individually.

“I’m normally used to having regionals at Fuller,” said Martino. “So, I kind of have the sectionals feeling with this course. It doesn’t feel like a regional meet, it kind of feels like sectionals. So I guess, we were more focused. Because, to us, sectionals is more important than regionals. I guess we just took it more seriously.”

Winnebago will have a chance to win back-to-back sectionals next week in Seneca.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Winnebago - 21
  2. Rockford Christian - 65
  3. Oregon - 109
  4. Eastland - 131
  5. Byron - 149

Advancing Individuals

  1. Hailey Heiar (East Dubuque) - 19:04.0
  2. Samantha Callahan (Galena) - 21:00.8
  3. Lauren Spangler (Lutheran) - 21:05.0
  4. Bekah Zeigler (Polo) - 22:21.4
  5. Angela Meiners (Durand) - 22:39.0

