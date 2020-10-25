Lockwood Park hosts Fall on the Farm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Autumn is in the air and Rockfordians are taking full advantage at Lockwood Park’s Fall on the Farm.

All through October, kids of all ages get to enjoy all fun fall has to offer, with a petting zoo full of barnyard pals, pumpkin decorating and hay rides.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit, don’t worry, the month ends with a Halloween spectacular.

“All of the staff is going to dress up and then, everyone that’s coming is welcome to dress up as well. It’ll be really fun, we’ll have free prizes for the kids at each of the stations and it’s going to be a surprise when they get here what those prizes are,” said Shelby Primrose.

