Guilford’s Gasmund wins Class 3A girls cross country regional

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Michelle Gasmund was in third place heading into the backstretch of the course at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The Guilford sophomore then kicked it into another gear and won the Class 3A Guilford regional championship by more than 14 seconds.

Gasmund becomes the first Guilford girls runner and first girl from Rockford Public Schools to win a cross country regional since Hannah Williams in 2008.

Girls Team Leaderboard

Huntley - 42 Hononegah - 52 Jacobs - 95 Dundee-Crown - 110 Auburn - 124

Girls Advancing Individuals

Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:42.00 Madison Harmsen (Guilford) - 19:54.38 Annika Burchell (DeKalb) - 20:31.33 Leah Valentiner (DeKalb) - 20:54.53 Miranda Marocco (Harlem) - 21:00.36

Boys Team Leaderboard

Jacobs - 49 Huntley - 76 DeKalb - 76 Hononegah - 100 Auburn - 138

Boys Advancing Individuals

Juan Del Real (Guilford) - 16:29.19 Aiden Gruner (Harlem) - 16:30.60 Tyler Toms (Dundee-Crown) - 17:00.98 Christian Azar (Dundee-Crown) - 17:02.50 Miles Lang (East) - 17:11.34

