Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

(Gray News) - One person has died and at least nine others have been hospitalized after eating Italian-style deli meats due to a possible listeria outbreak.

The CDC issued a warning about the multistate listeria outbreak Friday. So far, infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York.

Interviews with those affected show that deli meat is a likely source of the outbreak. All nine people reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, in the month before they became ill.

The deli meats were purchased both prepackaged and sliced at deli counters at various locations. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. The agency also advises storing the meat in the refrigerator, away from other food and keeping surrounding surfaces clean.

Listeria can cause a fever, muscle aches and loss of balance. Those most likely to become seriously ill from an infection are pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.