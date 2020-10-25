Advertisement

D’Artagnon, Rockford Christian boys dominant in Class 1A regional victory

D'Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas finish first and second respectively at the Class 1A Oregon regional on Saturday.
D'Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas finish first and second respectively at the Class 1A Oregon regional on Saturday.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - D’Artagnon Beaver added his name to the list of champions from Rockford Christian. The senior became the fifth Royal Lion to win the individual regional championship, and first since 2017.

“It’s crazy because, it just feels like just a year ago, I was a little freshman, running on varsity here,” said Beaver. “Now I’m here as a senior, leading one of my favorite teams ever. This group of guys is just tighter knit than it’s ever been.”

Rockford Christian showed its strength in numbers on Saturday at Oregon Park West. The Royal Lions finished with six runners in the top 14. It’s their second regional title in three years.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Rockford Christian - 22
  2. East Dubuque - 81
  3. Byron - 116
  4. Durand - 122
  5. Lutheran - 131

Advancing Individuals

  1. Sam Hesselbacher (Galena) - 17:40.3
  2. Ollie Arndt (Aquin) - 18:08.0
  3. Aiden Ruiz (Dakota) - 18:17.6
  4. Nicholas Marchetti (North Boone) - 18:36.7
  5. Sam Eaton (Galena) - 18:41.0

