D’Artagnon, Rockford Christian boys dominant in Class 1A regional victory

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - D’Artagnon Beaver added his name to the list of champions from Rockford Christian. The senior became the fifth Royal Lion to win the individual regional championship, and first since 2017.

“It’s crazy because, it just feels like just a year ago, I was a little freshman, running on varsity here,” said Beaver. “Now I’m here as a senior, leading one of my favorite teams ever. This group of guys is just tighter knit than it’s ever been.”

Rockford Christian showed its strength in numbers on Saturday at Oregon Park West. The Royal Lions finished with six runners in the top 14. It’s their second regional title in three years.

Team Leaderboard

Rockford Christian - 22 East Dubuque - 81 Byron - 116 Durand - 122 Lutheran - 131

Advancing Individuals

Sam Hesselbacher (Galena) - 17:40.3 Ollie Arndt (Aquin) - 18:08.0 Aiden Ruiz (Dakota) - 18:17.6 Nicholas Marchetti (North Boone) - 18:36.7 Sam Eaton (Galena) - 18:41.0

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.