Boylan’s Caras sets two records, Byron girls win second straight swimming sectional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no state series to look forward to next week, area girls swimmers left it all in the pool on Saturday at the Byron Sectional.

Boylan senior Nhia Caras finished her high school career by setting two new pool and sectional records in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Byron used its depth, led by Kate Schilling, to run away with the team title. The junior won two events, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly.

Team Leaderboard

Byron - 215 Boylan - 153 Hononegah - 142 Auburn - 140 Guilford - 82 Harlem - 58 Freeport 27 Belvidere Co-Op - 13 Rockford Christian - 7

Individual Event Results

200-Yard Freestyle: Audrey Kilmer (Byron) - 1:55.24 200-Yard IM: 1st Place: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 2:07.48*, 2nd Place: Ursula Koch (Auburn) - 2:08.34* 50-Yard Freestyle: Nhia Caras (Boylan) - 23.18** 100-Yard Butterfly: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 58.20 100-Yard Freestyle: Nhia Caras (Boylan) - 51.10** 500-Yard Freestyle: Ursula Koch (Auburn) - 5:09.75 100-Yard Backstroke: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) - 57.75* 100-Yard Breaststroke: Ursula Koch (Auburn) - 1:08.81 Diving: Laci Long (Byron) 364.25

*=IHSA state-qualifying time

**=Sectional record

