Boylan, Belvidere girls qualify for cross country sectionals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Five Stateline schools competed in the IHSA Class 2A boys and girls regionals at Belvidere High School on Saturday. Boylan and Belvidere advanced as teams on the girls' side, while Belvidere North and Freeport made it through on the boys' side.

Belvidere North girls were without three of their top seven runners due to COVID-19 concerns. The Blue Thunder were hoping their depth would help them advance to sectionals, allowing for a full team to run next week, but North finished sixth, two points behind crosstown rival Belvidere. Only the top five teams and top five individuals advance to sectionals.

On the boys’ side, Boylan will have two of its runners at the Lake Villa (Lakes) Sectional next Saturday.

Girls Team Leaderboard

Crystal Lake South - 21 Crystal Lake Central - 52 Boylan - 83 Woodstock - 137 Belvidere - 141

Girls Advancing Individuals

Caroline Binotti (Marian) - 20:49.16 Ella Dixon (Belvidere North) - 21:33.24 Trina Kazluski (Belvidere North) - 21:44.88 Sarah Webster (Freeport) - 21:46.85 Sara Johnson (Rochelle) - 21:50.65

Boys Team Leaderboard

Crystal Lake Central - 39 Woodstock - 69 Belvidere North - 88 Marengo - 120 Freeport - 132

Boys Advancing Individuals

Peter Walsdorf (Marian) - 15:13.73 Alex Valerio (Boylan) - 16:28.30 Garrett Czajkowski (Crystal Lake South) - 16:46.86 Alex Picchi (Crystal Lake South) - 16:48.82 Aiden Coen (Boylan) - 16:56.05

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.