Beloit League of Women Voters hosts Pack the Polls car parade

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - In an effort to get residents to vote in the upcoming elections, the Beloit League of Women Voters hosts a Pack the Polls car parade.

Dozens of cars made their way through neighborhoods, hoping to catch the attention of people who have yet to cast their vote.

People met off of Grand Avenue and made their way through most of the Beloit area, ending at Horace White Park.

Organizers wanted this to be a non-partisan event and say this election is extremely important to them.

“Well, the hope is that by going through the neighborhoods especially on a Saturday when the polls are open in Beloit that maybe it’ll just remind people oh I’ve got to get that ballot in today or it’s a beautiful Saturday to go downtown and cast my vote there is early voting in Wisconsin all week this week,” said organizer Ellen Joyce.

