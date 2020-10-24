Advertisement

The Norwegian announces closure of restaurant service due to more COVID-19 restrictions

The Norwegian in Rockford announces the closure of restaurant service this weekend.
The Norwegian in Rockford announces the closure of restaurant service this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another local restaurant is closing up shop as more COVID-19 restrictions are set to take place on Sunday throughout the Rockford region.

The Norwegian in Rockford, located at 1402 N. Main Street, announced their last weekend of restaurant service. Owners Emily and Mark Christiansen say it was a tough call to make but say their restaurant will not make it financially solely on carry out and patio service.

LAST WEEKEND OF SERVICE. (But we have something cooking). We made the tough call last night. Our restaurant is not...

Posted by The Norwegian on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Many business owners have been faced with hardship since the newest COVID-19 mitigation efforts last month prohibited indoor dining in the region. Owners say they ‘weren’t going to make it’ after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more mitigation efforts to take effect Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Christiansen’s says “We’ve done our share of wishing things could’ve turned out differently, but it’s not a useful way to spend energy."

But the space will not close down entirely. Officials say they are reviving their market-style Snømarket and turning the restaurant into a shop.

They hope to have this ready to go on November 5 for socially distanced shopping.

The restaurant hopes to re-open after the pandemic when they are permitted to seat indoors again.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Giovanni’s restaurants closing to protect health of employees and customers, officials say

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Alchemy and Legacy, the restaurants at Giovanni’s Convention Center at 610 N. Bell School Road in Rockford, will temporarily close effective Monday, October 26 in support of the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines

Coronavirus

Illinois announces highest ever daily COVID-19 case count with 6,161 positive tests, 63 deaths

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The daily case count is now the most cases Illinois has ever reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Regional

Massive fire destroys vacant former Atwood building in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Smoke filled the skies in and around Rockford Saturday morning after a vacant building caught fire.

News

Rockford activists advocate for social justice and stress the importance of voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Community members filled the Anjali Pavilion in Rockford Friday night bringing their hats, blankets, and most importantly their voices.

Latest News

News

Festival of Frights kicks off at Sinnissippi Park

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Festival of Frights provides the perfect socially distant spooky celebration for the Halloween season.

News

Final Presidential Debate impact

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
With Election Day just around the corner, political experts wonder if the final Presidential debate impacted any voters.

News

Breaking it Down: 16th District U.S. Representative Race

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The race for the 16th District is set, Republican incumbent Adam Kinzinger faces off against Democratic newcomer Dani Brzozowski.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harlem High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Since Oct.16, there have been two new cases reported.

News

Rockford man sentenced to 14 years in prison

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Once released, Valentine will be on parole from three years to life, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 196 more COVID-19 cases, new death

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 177 stemming from COVID-19.