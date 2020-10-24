The Norwegian announces closure of restaurant service due to more COVID-19 restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another local restaurant is closing up shop as more COVID-19 restrictions are set to take place on Sunday throughout the Rockford region.

The Norwegian in Rockford, located at 1402 N. Main Street, announced their last weekend of restaurant service. Owners Emily and Mark Christiansen say it was a tough call to make but say their restaurant will not make it financially solely on carry out and patio service.

LAST WEEKEND OF SERVICE. (But we have something cooking). We made the tough call last night. Our restaurant is not... Posted by The Norwegian on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Many business owners have been faced with hardship since the newest COVID-19 mitigation efforts last month prohibited indoor dining in the region. Owners say they ‘weren’t going to make it’ after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more mitigation efforts to take effect Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Christiansen’s says “We’ve done our share of wishing things could’ve turned out differently, but it’s not a useful way to spend energy."

But the space will not close down entirely. Officials say they are reviving their market-style Snømarket and turning the restaurant into a shop.

They hope to have this ready to go on November 5 for socially distanced shopping.

The restaurant hopes to re-open after the pandemic when they are permitted to seat indoors again.

