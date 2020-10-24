Advertisement

Rockford activists advocate for social justice and stress the importance of voting

Speakers say the best way to use your voice is to vote.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members filled the Anjali Pavilion in Rockford Friday night bringing their hats, blankets, and most importantly their voices.

“I know some people say they’re tired of talking, but there are plenty of voices that have never been heard," said local attorney and activist Linda Zuba.

Local activists and politicians stepped up to the microphone sharing what needs to change in the community and ways to achieve equality for all.

“Prosecutors make so many decisions regarding justice on every case that comes into court, and those decisions determine whether true justice is going to be carried out or not,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Candidate Paul Carpenter.

Speakers say in order to fix the problem people need to acknowledge there is one.

“We have systemic racism and we continue to have people who deny it, and who don’t want to face up to it and as long as that continues our problems will never be solved," said Zuba.

Those who spoke say racism has gone on too long and reform needs to come faster, and despite what lies ahead they say the fire needs to remain lit under these issues.

“When people feel that they belong they will thrive and then our community will thrive," said Zuba.

