Massive fire destroys vacant former Atwood building in Rockford

Smoke filled the skies in and around Rockford Saturday morning after a vacant building caught fire.
Smoke filled the skies in and around Rockford Saturday morning after a vacant building caught fire.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke filled the skies in and around Rockford Saturday morning after a vacant building caught fire.

Officials with the Rockford Fire Department say they received a call for a 4-alarm fire in the 2500 block of N. Main Street near Ford Avenue at 5:18 a.m.

Fire officials say because the building was on their department’s demolition list, they were not able to make any entry inside. Instead, firefighters surrounded the building to limit the spread. The building is the former home of the Atwood Vacuum Machine Company.

Fire officials did say the entire building will be a total loss. Several fire companies were called out to fight the blaze. Officials say no one was injured, and the building is considered a total loss.

Fire crews are still out on the scene late Saturday morning. ComEd has cut the power from Fulton Ave. up to Eddy Ave. while crews battle the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

