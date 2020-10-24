Illinois announces highest ever daily COVID-19 case count with 6,161 positive tests, 63 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Another grim milestone was reached in Illinois’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as public health officials announced 6,161 new cases of COVID-19, along with 63 additional deaths Saturday.

The daily case count is now the most cases Illinois has ever reported in one day since the start of the pandemic. Back on September 4, IDPH officials announced 5,368 COVID-19 cases after working through a backlog of tests. That was now the second-highest daily case count in the state since Illinois started releasing the data.

There are now a total of 370,194 COVID-19 cases in Illinois with 9,481 total deaths.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s- Douglas County: 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s

- Edgar County: 2 males 80s

- Ford County: 1 male 90s

- Franklin County: 1 male 80s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s

- Kendall County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

- Stark County: 1 female 40s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Washington County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 17 - 23 is 6.1%, up 0.6% from Friday and the highest it’s been since early June.

This comes one day before tighter restrictions on restaurants and bars are set to take place throughout the region on Sunday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday night, 2,616 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 560 in the ICU and 222 on ventilators.

