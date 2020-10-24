Advertisement

Giovanni’s restaurants closing to protect health of employees and customers, officials say

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another local restaurant group has announced the temporary of its restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tighter restrictions set to take place Sunday.

Alchemy and Legacy, the restaurants at Giovanni’s Convention Center at 610 N. Bell School Road in Rockford, will temporarily close effective Monday, October 26 in support of the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines and to proactively protect employees and customers. In addition, curbside take-out service will also stop.

“Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois region, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Giovanni’s facility and restaurants,” said Al Castrogiovanni, one of Giovanni’s owners. “Our employees and loyal customers are our family, and we must put their health and safety first.”

Castrogiovanni said they plan to reopen when infection rates go down and experts deem it safe for groups to dine indoors again.

In a press release, the Giovanni’s team invites customers to discover a new level of taste with the new, “GIO Events,” now accepting Thanksgiving To-go orders, as well as “Alchemy Eats,” a new business providing chef-style meals at home.

Call 815-222-1758 to order or for more information.

