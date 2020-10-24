Final Presidential Debate impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I don’t think moving forward now, that we’re going to see many people change their mind,” said Boone County Clerk, Julie Staple.

With November third, Election Day, just around the corner, experts wonder if the night’s event impacted any voters. Northern Illinois University Political Science Professor, Scot Schraufnagel, says because of early and mail-in voting, and the partisan nature of the 2020 election, many went into the final debate with their minds made up.

“We saw in Senate polls the Republican party candidates take a hit, a drop in the polls after the first debate. Because this one was run more smoothly, I don’t expect to see a similar drop," said Schraufnagel.

Schraufnagel says there was a stark difference between the first debate and the final presidential standoff.

“This one, for its lack of drama, I suspect is going to be forgotten rather quickly,” said Schraufnagel.

Schraufnagel says the candidates presented clearer views, but maybe not the answers voters want.

Boone County Clerk, Julie Stapler, agrees. Her office sees a steady string of people getting their votes out of the way. She says contactless voting options could be a sign of who will take office.

“The most we’ve ever done in a presidential election was eight hundred fifty votes by mail. We’ve already mailed out over sixty six hundred," said Stapler.

