Festival of Frights kicks off at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -We’re just over a week away from Halloween but the festivities have already begun at Sinnissippi Park for the best socially distant celebration of the season!

Festival of Frights is back for another year. You can walk or drive through the park to see light displays and massive straw structures. Organizers say it’s a great way to kick off the spooky season by staying distant and safe. Leaders do have plans to expand the event next year with trick-or-treating and other activities. All donations from festival of frights go to kids in need.

“Donations are key not only to keep this going and to grow but last year we were able to donate more than two dozen costumes to the Rockford Rescue Mission and that was the goal, to give back. 100 percent of what we raise and what we bring in goes back to the exhibit or it goes to donating for kids who don’t have costumes,” said event organizer Jennifer Roser.

The festival runs daily through Halloween from 6-8 p.m.

