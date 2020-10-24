Colder air settles in this weekend, tracking rain and possibly snow late Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high of 70 degrees in Rockford occurred just after midnight before a cold front moved through. Since then, temperatures tumbled into the 40s which is where we will remain through the weekend and into next week.

A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures did a complete 180 over the last 24 hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overcast skies will remain Friday night but the overnight hours will see some clearing, temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and frost will be around in spots. The below normal high temperatures in the 40s will continue Saturday but we will have lots of sunshine throughout the day. Saturday by far will be a decent day to do any outside yard work if you haven’t already. If you need to rake some leaves, it would be a great day to do so because winds will be very light as well.

Do any outdoor chores tomorrow for sure, no wind and sunshine. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Ahead of our next weather system, clouds will roll back in late Saturday and into Sunday. This system will bring the region some rain and possibly snowflakes late Sunday and into Monday. With temperatures in the 40s and getting into the 30s late Sunday, this will be key to see if we have a turnover to snow. If this happens, it’s likely that we could see some slush along area roadways and sidewalks because temperatures will be cool enough.

A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will continue overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Following that, out weather pattern looks dry. Temperatures in the 40s remain through midweek before temperatures a bit closer to normal in the 50s returns late next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.