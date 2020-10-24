Advertisement

Colder air settles in this weekend, tracking rain and possibly snow late Sunday

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high of 70 degrees in Rockford occurred just after midnight before a cold front moved through. Since then, temperatures tumbled into the 40s which is where we will remain through the weekend and into next week.

A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.
A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Temperatures did a complete 180 over the last 24 hours.
Temperatures did a complete 180 over the last 24 hours.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overcast skies will remain Friday night but the overnight hours will see some clearing, temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and frost will be around in spots. The below normal high temperatures in the 40s will continue Saturday but we will have lots of sunshine throughout the day. Saturday by far will be a decent day to do any outside yard work if you haven’t already. If you need to rake some leaves, it would be a great day to do so because winds will be very light as well.

Do any outdoor chores tomorrow for sure, no wind and sunshine.
Do any outdoor chores tomorrow for sure, no wind and sunshine.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Ahead of our next weather system, clouds will roll back in late Saturday and into Sunday. This system will bring the region some rain and possibly snowflakes late Sunday and into Monday. With temperatures in the 40s and getting into the 30s late Sunday, this will be key to see if we have a turnover to snow. If this happens, it’s likely that we could see some slush along area roadways and sidewalks because temperatures will be cool enough.

A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.
A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.
A few areas could also see a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but accumulating snowfall is not expected at this time.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will continue overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Following that, out weather pattern looks dry. Temperatures in the 40s remain through midweek before temperatures a bit closer to normal in the 50s returns late next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold For The Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cold For The Weekend

Forecast

Stateline to contend with dense fog, potentially strong thunderstorms Thursday Night

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Showers and storms likely overnight before much colder weather arrives Friday and beyond.

News

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast -- 10/22/2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT

Forecast

Showers & Thunder then Much Colder

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Showers & Thunder then Much Colder

Latest News

Forecast

Locally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely overnight before warmth arrives Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and wild temperature swings are all ahead of us Thursday.

Forecast

Limited Sunshine Today Then Plenty of Rain Tonight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Limited Sunshine Today Then Plenty of Rain Tonight

Forecast

Dry hours to dominate in coming days, though wet weather to remain prominently featured

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Active conditions persist through the end of the workweek, with a wild ride in temperatures expected.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/20/2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT

Forecast

Cloudy & Chilly For Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cloudy & Chilly For Tuesday

Forecast

Active pattern to persist this week, wild temperature swings certain

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
We'll remain cool and damp for a few more days before major warmth arrives Thursday.