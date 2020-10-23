Village of Capron currently under a boil order

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Capron is currently under a boil order.

According to the Village of Capron Facebook, a valve at the end of a water line had broken loose, causing a loss of water pressure in certain areas, and necessitating the boil order for the village.

At 6:40 Thursday night, the village posted on their Facebook that, "Shadowbrook & Cloud Mist, from Cloud Mist Court to Shadowbrook, will experience a loss of service.”

The boil order is expected to last for the next 2-3 days.

Update: Upon further inspection valve on end of line had broken loose, parts and equipment for repairs on the way. Will... Posted by Village of Capron on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.