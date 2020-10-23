Village of Capron currently under a boil order
Order is ongoing till further notice
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Capron is currently under a boil order.
According to the Village of Capron Facebook, a valve at the end of a water line had broken loose, causing a loss of water pressure in certain areas, and necessitating the boil order for the village.
At 6:40 Thursday night, the village posted on their Facebook that, "Shadowbrook & Cloud Mist, from Cloud Mist Court to Shadowbrook, will experience a loss of service.”
The boil order is expected to last for the next 2-3 days.
