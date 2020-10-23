Advertisement

Stateline to contend with dense fog, potentially strong thunderstorms Thursday Night

Cold front’s passage Friday Morning to bring dramatic changes
By Mark Henderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite an eventful day in the Stateline weather-wise, with widely varying conditions depending on exactly where you are. While folks in far Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin have dealt with persistent cloudiness and thick fog, to go along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, areas south of US-20 basked in hours of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. In the City of Rockford proper, temperatures reached the 70° for all of about 15 minutes, before the front dropped back to the south, allowing the fog to roll back in.

Dense fog remains an issue for many folks, especially those to the north and west of Rockford, where Dense Fog Advisories remain in place through midnight.

Areas north of the warm front have endured extremely dense fog for much of the day and continuing into the evening.
Areas north of the warm front have endured extremely dense fog for much of the day and continuing into the evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In addition to the fog, we’re still monitoring the potential for shower and thunderstorm development later on tonight as a strong cold front takes aim on the region. Already, the radar’s lighting up over much of Iowa and Wisconsin, and the Storm Prediction Center’s keeping a close eye on conditions here to see whether or not a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be needed in our area.

A rather impressive cluster of showers and thunderstorms is illuminating the radar to our north and west.
A rather impressive cluster of showers and thunderstorms is illuminating the radar to our north and west.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve still got plenty of time before the wet weather moves in, though. Showers and storms aren’t to enter our immediate area until closer to Midnight, and the Rockford Metro may well stay dry for a few hours beyond.

Even at the midnight hour, most of the Stateline's expected to remain dry and warm. Our high of 67° will occur at or very shortly after midnight.
Even at the midnight hour, most of the Stateline's expected to remain dry and warm. Our high of 67° will occur at or very shortly after midnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Shower and thunderstorm activity isn't projected to reach the Rockford Metro until after midnight.
Shower and thunderstorm activity isn't projected to reach the Rockford Metro until after midnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms would have the capability of producing some small hail and gusty winds, but overall the severe weather risk appears to be rather low. Temperatures will reach 67° at or shortly after midnight, but temperatures will crash following the passage of the front. Daytime temperatures Friday will be confined to the 40s for most, if not all of the day.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast -- 10/22/2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Forecast

Showers & Thunder then Much Colder

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Showers & Thunder then Much Colder

Forecast

Locally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely overnight before warmth arrives Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and wild temperature swings are all ahead of us Thursday.

Forecast

Limited Sunshine Today Then Plenty of Rain Tonight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Limited Sunshine Today Then Plenty of Rain Tonight

Latest News

Forecast

Dry hours to dominate in coming days, though wet weather to remain prominently featured

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Active conditions persist through the end of the workweek, with a wild ride in temperatures expected.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/20/2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT

Forecast

Cloudy & Chilly For Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cloudy & Chilly For Tuesday

Forecast

Active pattern to persist this week, wild temperature swings certain

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
We'll remain cool and damp for a few more days before major warmth arrives Thursday.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/19/2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT

Forecast

Colder With Passing Snow Showers Today

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Colder With Passing Snow Showers Today