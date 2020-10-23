Stateline to contend with dense fog, potentially strong thunderstorms Thursday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite an eventful day in the Stateline weather-wise, with widely varying conditions depending on exactly where you are. While folks in far Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin have dealt with persistent cloudiness and thick fog, to go along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, areas south of US-20 basked in hours of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. In the City of Rockford proper, temperatures reached the 70° for all of about 15 minutes, before the front dropped back to the south, allowing the fog to roll back in.

Dense fog remains an issue for many folks, especially those to the north and west of Rockford, where Dense Fog Advisories remain in place through midnight.

Areas north of the warm front have endured extremely dense fog for much of the day and continuing into the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In addition to the fog, we’re still monitoring the potential for shower and thunderstorm development later on tonight as a strong cold front takes aim on the region. Already, the radar’s lighting up over much of Iowa and Wisconsin, and the Storm Prediction Center’s keeping a close eye on conditions here to see whether or not a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be needed in our area.

A rather impressive cluster of showers and thunderstorms is illuminating the radar to our north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve still got plenty of time before the wet weather moves in, though. Showers and storms aren’t to enter our immediate area until closer to Midnight, and the Rockford Metro may well stay dry for a few hours beyond.

Even at the midnight hour, most of the Stateline's expected to remain dry and warm. Our high of 67° will occur at or very shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Shower and thunderstorm activity isn't projected to reach the Rockford Metro until after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms would have the capability of producing some small hail and gusty winds, but overall the severe weather risk appears to be rather low. Temperatures will reach 67° at or shortly after midnight, but temperatures will crash following the passage of the front. Daytime temperatures Friday will be confined to the 40s for most, if not all of the day.

