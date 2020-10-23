RVC’s Burbach playing every day like it’s his last

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2020 was supposed to be a new beginning for Rock Valley pitcher Logan Burbach, but then the pandemic put the kibosh on those plans.

Burbach is running out of time to get his baseball career back on track.

“I missed out on two seasons," said Burbach. "I came here to play in front of my family. It kind of sucks right now so I’m doing whatever I can to get onto the next level.”

After graduating from Harlem in 2018, Burbach had open-heart surgery to fix an enlarged aortic root. He missed his freshman year because of it and after pitching five innings this spring, his season was cut short again.

Despite all of that, RVC Head Coach Chad Herren says he’s become a leader for the Golden Eagles.

“He’s working his backside off to get better each and every day and he wants to be a huge part of the success," said Herren. "We’ve had a couple good runs over the last couple of years and he knows it. We got a chance to maybe win a national title this last spring and that’s our ultimate goal.”

“I’d like to get a season underneath my belt because that’s all I’ve been waiting for these last two years is to be able to play a full season," Burbach said. "Because I know these guys have what it takes to get to the national championship and that’s our goal.”

National championship aspirations aside, Burbach could have left this past summer, but decided to stay after watching an entire class of teammates lose out on a proper send-off.

“Some of those guys aren’t playing baseball ever again and I don’t know if I’ll play baseball again," said Burbach. "It all depends if another school wants me, but I come out here every day like it’s my last day because we don’t know when it could be taken away.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.