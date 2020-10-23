Advertisement

Rockford teen arrested after armed robberies

During a foot pursuit, officers were able to recover a discarded handgun.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old Rockford teen was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rockford police officers were sent to the 1200 block of 29th Street with a 17-year-old male teen, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, officers learned that the juvenile was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 at 3307 Charles St. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot, and after a brief pursuit, was taken into custody.

During the foot pursuit, officers were able to recover a discarded handgun. A Rockford police officer knew of a prior armed robbery that had occurred in Cherry Valley, the description of the suspect in that incident matched the 17-year-old juvenile that they currently had in custody. Cherry Valley police became involved and were able to identify him as the suspect in the robbery at the Circle K gas station, according to police.

“The quick resolution of this case is an example of the partnership and collaboration among law enforcement agencies in our region,” Roy Bethge, Cherry Valley’s Chief of Police said. “The public should be proud of the men and women who serve and protect their communities.”

The teen was charged with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen firearm and various other charges, according to the Rockford Police Department.

