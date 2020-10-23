Rockford man sentenced to 14 years in prison

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges stemming back to June of 2018.

In October of 2018, a 15-year-old victim reported that she had several sexual encounters with Douglas Valentine between June and August of 2018, while she was 14-15 years old. Two of these incidents occurred in Boone County, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, a Boone County jury found Valentine guilty of two counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Valentine is also facing similar charges in Lake County. That case is currently set for trial in January, 2021. Valentine also has similar charges pending in Winnebago County, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Judge C. Robert Tobin sentenced Valentine to the 14 years in prison on two counts of criminal sexual assault and five years in prison on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He must serve at least 85 percent of the 14 year sentence. He will then serve at least 50 percent of the 5 year sentence. His total minimum time served will be at least 14 years, 5 months.

Once released, Valentine will be on parole from three years to life, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

