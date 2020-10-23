Advertisement

Rockford man found guilty of murder in Cronies Grill shooting

Kenneth Johnson, 29, is found guilty of murder by a Winnebago County jury.
Kenneth Johnson, 29, is found guilty of murder by a Winnebago County jury.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A 29-year-old Rockford man is found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at a Machesney Park bar one year ago.

A Winnebago County jury determined that Kenneth Johnson shot two people in the early morning hours of October 6, 2019 at Cronies Bar in the 9000 block of North 2nd Street. One of those victims, Russell Jefferson died from his injuries. Johnson could be sentenced to life in prison and he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence. He’s next due in court October 30.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois Licensed Beverage Association gives back to local organizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Although it's been a tough year for restaurant and bar owners, those a part of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association aren't letting it stop them from giving back to area organizations.

News

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast -- 10/22/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts “How to be Less Stupid About Race” virtual event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Changing perspectives and inspiring change as YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts a virtual event exploring racial inequality and community engagement.

News

Rockford man indicted for drunk driving, hit and run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Welter was indicted on fiver charges related to a Sept. 28 investigation in Winnebago County.

Latest News

News

87-year-old Loretta Wolfe dies Thursday morning after her Oregon home went up in flames

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally entering US after being deported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Granados-Leon pled guilty to the charge on July 21.

News

Sen. Syverson responds to increased Region 1 mitigations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Restaurants and bars have gone out of their way to make their businesses safe for their patrons," Sen. Syverson said.

News

Oregon family grieves the loss of their 87-year-old mother who dies in a house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
87-year-old Loretta Wolfe dies Thursday morning after her Oregon home went up in flames.

News

Rep. West not voting for Speaker Madigan if reelected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the first time publically, Rep. West said if he’s reelected, he will not be voting for Speaker Madigan.

News

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child porn possession

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police recovered a cell phone which contained child pornography images.