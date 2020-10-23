Rockford man found guilty of murder in Cronies Grill shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A 29-year-old Rockford man is found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at a Machesney Park bar one year ago.

A Winnebago County jury determined that Kenneth Johnson shot two people in the early morning hours of October 6, 2019 at Cronies Bar in the 9000 block of North 2nd Street. One of those victims, Russell Jefferson died from his injuries. Johnson could be sentenced to life in prison and he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence. He’s next due in court October 30.

