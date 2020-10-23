Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Matlock was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Kilburn Avenue and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old Rockford man was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault on Thursday.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 13.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and identified the suspect as 33-year-old Patrick Matlock, who is known to the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, authorized the below listed charges against Matlock, and a warrant was obtained for Matlock’s arrest. On Thursday, Oct. 22, Matlock was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Kilburn Avenue and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Matlock faces charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Rockford Police Department.

