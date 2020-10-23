Advertisement

River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford to soon welcome out of county residents

On Thursday, Winnebago County Board member vote unanimously to allow people from neighboring counties.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford will soon welcome residents from outside Winnebago County after boards members approve the resolution.

“Foolish to have empty beds and restrictions on admissions at the same time as we’re in the midst of a financial crisis," said Winnebago County Board Member Dave Kelley.

Winnebago County Board Member Paul Arena says this resolution is what the facility needs to stay afloat.

“We don’t have sufficient number of people in River Bluff right now to generate the revenue it needs to operate properly," said Arena.

River Bluff officials say the move would not only help the facility stay open, but also alleviate the burden on neighboring nursing homes.

“We had a call to take up to 30 residents from Stephenson County we couldn’t do it," said River Bluff Nursing Home Administrator Patricia McDiarmid. "Public health actually called me today asking if I could take four residents and I unfortunately had to tell them I can’t take them from out of county. So even in an emergency situation I couldn’t help out another county nursing home to place these people.”

The board voted unanimously with members saying it will benefit the entire region.

“This is something that needed to be done probably for the twelve years that I’ve been on the board,” said Winnebago County Board Member Dave Fiduccia.

Arena says despite opening up the resident pool to allow neighboring counties in priority will still be given to people in Winnebago County.

