One man is dead after late Thursday night shooting on Chateau Lane in Rockford
No suspect is in custody.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man was found dead inside the doorway of a house on 3000 Chateau Lane late Thursday night after being shot.
Rockford Police and Fire crews responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. and found the man deceased upon arrival. At this time, no suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
