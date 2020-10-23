Advertisement

One man is dead after late Thursday night shooting on Chateau Lane in Rockford

No suspect is in custody.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man was found dead inside the doorway of a house on 3000 Chateau Lane late Thursday night after being shot.

Rockford Police and Fire crews responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. and found the man deceased upon arrival. At this time, no suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

