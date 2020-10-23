One man is dead after late Thursday night shooting on Chateau Lane in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man was found dead inside the doorway of a house on 3000 Chateau Lane late Thursday night after being shot.

Rockford Police and Fire crews responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. and found the man deceased upon arrival. At this time, no suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers investigating shooting at 3000 Chateau. Please avoid the area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 23, 2020

