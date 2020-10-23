Illinois Licensed Beverage Association gives back to local organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -While this year has been tough for area bars and restaurants, owners a part of the Rockford chapter of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association are giving back to local organizations in need.

The group presents funds to organizations every year and this year is no different despite the recent circumstances. Five thousand dollar checks were given to both Carlson Boys and Girls Club and Blue 815. The Boys and Girls Club says the funds will go toward helping area youth while Blue 815 will use the funds to support area officers and their families.

“It’ll go into our recreation program to buy a new scoreboard and also our academic program which focuses on our teens and we’re going to purchase a new smart board for them,” said President of the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford Chip Stoner.

“We’re so grateful. You know, these restaurants had such a hard time in these last six months so for them to think to donate to an organization like us is huge and we respect and appreciate that so much,” said Andrea Cox of Blue 815.

