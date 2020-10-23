IDPH: 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, 31 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70′s

- Christian County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Clark County: 1 female 80′s

- Clinton County: 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 90′s

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70′s

- Shelby County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80′s

- Vermilion County: 2 males 70′s

- Warren County: 1 male 90′s

- White County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

