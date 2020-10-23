Advertisement

IDPH: 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, 31 more deaths

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70′s

- Christian County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Clark County: 1 female 80′s

- Clinton County: 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 90′s

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70′s

- Shelby County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80′s

- Vermilion County: 2 males 70′s

- Warren County: 1 male 90′s

- White County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford teen arrested after armed robberies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During a foot pursuit, officers were able to recover a discarded handgun.

News

Church to hit one million pounds of food given away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, City First Church is inviting anyone in need to a drive-thru food distribution at 10 a.m.

News

How our presidential election might impact gas prices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trump is likely to keep the status quo on the oil industry, keeping prices at the pump lower.

News

58 homes sold in Stephenson Co. during Sept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Of the 58 home sales, 45 were sold in Freeport.

Latest News

News

Village of Capron currently under a boil order

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to the Village of Capron website, a valve at the end of a water line had broken loose, causing a loss of water pressure in certain areas, and necessitating the boil order for the village.

News

One man dead after shooting on Chateau Lane in Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
One man was found dead inside the doorway of a house on 3000 Chateau Lane late Thursday night after a shooting.

News

River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford to soon welcome out of county residents

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford will soon welcome residents from outside Winnebago County after boards members approve the resolution.

News

Rockford man found guilty of murder in Cronies Grill shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Kenneth Johnson is found guilty of murder by a Winnebago County jury in the shooting death of Russell Jefferson.

News

Illinois Licensed Beverage Association gives back to local organizations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Although it's been a tough year for restaurant and bar owners, those a part of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association aren't letting it stop them from giving back to area organizations.

News

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast -- 10/22/2020

Updated: 17 hours ago