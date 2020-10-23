Headless horseman rides through Mass. town playing spooky tunes

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) - A headless horseman strumming some terrifying tunes while riding around Concord, Massachusetts is getting plenty of attention this Halloween season.

However, Matthew Dunkle’s intention isn’t to frighten people around town, but instead to entertain.

“I’ve always wanted to reach out and build community through my music, and my talent, and my enthusiasm,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle says he started riding his bike in costume about five years ago as a way to deal with his grief while going through a divorce and a death in the family.

His musical joy rides quickly turned into a passion project.

“At first I could barely ride without taking my hands off the handlebars,” Dunkle said. “But eventually I got better and better at it.”

Dunkle says he bought this costume last year, but never wore it.

“I wanted to incorporate it into a musical performance. I thought it would be really wild and kind of breathtaking for people to see, running around without a head, and I got cold feet,” Dunkle said.

Then in April, Dunkle dusted it off and went for a ride.

“I thought it really good opportunity to bring it out because there were not a lot of cars on the road and had a lot of space to move around,” he said.

But now that more people are out and about, his spook-tacular stunt is offering a fun distraction.

“I’ve had so many people tell me that I bring joy and happiness and smiles,” he said.

