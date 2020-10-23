Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harlem High School

Since Oct.16, there have been two new cases reported.
COVID-19.
COVID-19.(CDC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each Friday, Harlem High School families and staff will receive a report that includes the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for the week and a total number of cases at the school. 

The numbers reflect both staff and students combined, including those participating in remote learning. Since Oct. 16, there have been two new cases reported. The total number of positive cases since the start of school is 26.

“We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building.  Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority. We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH, and CDC. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill,” according to the Harlem School District.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking it Down: 16th District U.S. Representative Race

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The race for the 16th District is set, Republican incumbent Adam Kinzinger faces off against Democratic newcomer Dani Brzozowski.

News

Rockford man sentenced to 14 years in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Once released, Valentine will be on parole from three years to life, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 196 more COVID-19 cases, new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 177 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Rockford man arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, Oct. 22, Matlock was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Kilburn Avenue and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Latest News

News

IDPH Director fights back tears, frustration with Ill. COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ezike added that once people take the restrictions seriously, the case numbers will go down and the reopening process can begin.

News

21 businesses have been issued closure notices in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Establishments that have had the action or closure lifted and have demonstrated compliance for 30 days are removed from this list.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,265 have recovered and 25 have died.

News

Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago among 51 counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

News

IDPH: 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, 31 more deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Rockford teen arrested after armed robberies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During a foot pursuit, officers were able to recover a discarded handgun.