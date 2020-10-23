Cold For The Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain will slowly end this Friday morning with a rather cloudy, breezy, and cold afternoon expected. Temps will remain in the upper 30′s to low 40′s for the day with lows tonight dropping to 30. A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with highs in the low 40′s. Sunday could produce a snow shower in the morning then a cold rain for the day with highs in the middle 40′s.

