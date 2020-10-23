Advertisement

Church to hit one million pounds of food given away

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, City First Church is inviting anyone in need to a drive-thru food distribution at 10 a.m.
By WIFR
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church will hosting its ninth food distribution to the Rockford area on Tuesday morning.

This time, City First Church expects to feed nearly 2,000 households. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy, protein and produce by partnering with Northern Illinois Food Bank. This distribution marks a milestone for the church, which is giving away more than one million pounds of food during this pandemic, according to the church in an announcement Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, City First Church is inviting anyone in need to a drive-thru food distribution at 10 a.m. while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. in Rockford.

“Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing farm fresh produce. The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved,” according to the church.

Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car. Participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time to receive multiple large boxes.

“We recognize that there are many in our area that have been impacted this year. At City First, we want to be a church that is involved in meeting the needs of the community. We are proud that we are able to surpass a total of 1 million pounds of food given away, thanks to our distribution partners and the generosity of so many. It truly is our joy to give back to our community," Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

To learn more about City First Church as well as all City First is doing during this time, visit here.

