“Be the Light” with Shatter Our Silence

By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local non-profit Shatter Our Silence has teamed up with the Rockford Art Deli to raise awareness on suicide prevention during World Mental Health Month.

The t-shirt design was created by Rockford Art Deli to represent SOS’s mission to shatter the silence and break the stigma surrounding mental illness and the factors leading to young adult suicide. The message is including how everyone can have a voice to be hope or a “light” in the darkness of mental illness and young adult suicide.

Shatter Our Silence’s mission is to raise awareness and educate young adults, their significant others, and the professionals that work with them on the factors that lead to young adult suicide.

$10 from each shirt goes back to the SOS.

To purchase a t-shirt for $25, visit Rockford Art Deli’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rigts reserved.

