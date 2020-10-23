Advertisement

58 homes sold in Stephenson Co. during Sept.

Of the 58 home sales, 45 were sold in Freeport.
(WAGM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Home sales are up in Stephenson County after 58 homes were sold in the area during the month of September alone.

The homes were sold for as much as $545,000 in one case, with $128,396 as an average sales price in the county. The residences spent 70 days in the market, including the time it takes from an accepted contract to a closed sale, according to Aubra Palermo of Stephenson County Realtors.

There are currently 94 homes available in the county, with an average asking price of $167,775.

Of the 58 home sales, 45 were sold in Freeport. This is up to twice the number of sales in a normal market, according to Aubra Palermo of Stephenson County Realtors.

The prices of the homes sold in Freeport ranged from $17,900 to $279,000, with an average sales price of $110,538. The homes spent 66 days on the market, with closing taking anywhere from 45 to 60 days and showings less than 21 says before an offer comes in.

Currently, 63 homes are available, which is considered barely more than one month’s worth of inventory of available homes, according to Aubra Palermo of Stephenson County Realtors. The average asking price of the remaining homes in the city is $125,211.

