21 businesses have been issued closure notices in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department has issued facility order of closure notices to 21 businesses in the county since Oct. 14.

“When complaints are received, WCHD follows-up with the establishment to investigate, educate, and address public health concerns. When violations of public health concerns are identified and persist, measures are taken up to an including closure,” according to the WCHD.

Eight of the businesses are in Loves Park, six are in Rockford, three in South Beloit, two in Roscoe, one in Durand and one in Cherry Valley.

A list of establishments that currently have actions taken up to and including closure by WCHD due to public health concerns can be found here. Establishments that have had the action or closure lifted and have demonstrated compliance for 30 days are removed from this list.

Click here for the WCHD enforcement procedures for the prevention of the transmissions of COVID-19. Click here for the WCHD Resurgence Mitigations for meetings, social events, social gatherings, restaurants and bars.

