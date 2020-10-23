Advertisement

18 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Of those cases, 1,265 have recovered and 25 have died.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,745 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 19 cases were announced on Friday.

Of those cases, 1,265 have recovered and 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 82 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 199 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 356 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 242 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 321 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 248 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 145 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 92 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 43 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 15 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

