YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts “How to be Less Stupid About Race” virtual event

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changing perspectives and inspiring change as YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts a virtual event exploring racial inequality and community engagement.

As part of its Week Without Violence initiative, the organization hosts Dr. Crystal Fleming in “How to be Less Stupid About Race,” a discussion that looks at the history behind the racial divide in America, debunks common misconceptions about social constructs and provides support and encouragement in finding solutions that can uplift and inspire change.

“This idea that just treating people with respect is enough. You know, if it’s a system, then it means that we have to think beyond the individual and finally, many people think reform is the only thing. In fact, we have to transform our society, reform is not enough,” said Fleming.

23 WIFR is one of the many community sponsors of this year’s event.

