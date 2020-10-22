Advertisement

Womanspace hosting social justice activism event

Local activists and politicians are coming together to share what they are doing to change Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Womanspace is hoping to combine social justice and the opportunity to vote this election season.

Local activists and politicians are coming together to share what they are doing to change Rockford. The nonprofit organization is hosting an event that will feature performances that include social justice poetry, dance and music.

A song called “Come Unity” will be performed by Rockford-based singing group Do the Dream.

“This song is written and imagined for the people of Rockford through the art/ spirituality movement of Jim Roberts with the music of David Stocker,” according to Womanspace.

This event will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Womanspace located on 3333 Maria Linden Dr., outside in the Anjali Pavilion. The event will be limited to 25 participants and masks will be required. For further information or to register, visit here.

